Fuel price hike: The entire economy will feel the impact

At a time when ordinary people’s purchasing capacity has been declining steadily and private-sector investment is slowing, the decision to raise the prices of all types of fuel by Tk 20 a litre at one go will have an impact across the entire economy.

The pressure from this increase in the price of the strategic commodity of fuel will not be confined to the transport sector; costs will rise across food, agriculture, industry and services. It will place a fresh burden of inflation on ordinary people, who have already been losing real income for four and a half years.

Most concerning of all, the government has yet to make its position clear on how it plans to deal with the economic fallout and the new inflationary pressure created by the fuel price increase.