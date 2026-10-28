Irregularities in appointing fertiliser dealer: Food security must not be put at risk

Allegations of political favouritism, nepotism and financial dealings have emerged over the appointment of fertiliser dealers across the country. What is particularly concerning is that, despite clear guidelines on qualifications and business experience, political affiliations and party recommendations have reportedly been given priority in preparing the lists.

Appointing party loyalists and inexperienced people as dealers could make future fertiliser shortages even worse. With the war in the Middle East and uncertainty in global supply chains already disrupting supplies, another fertiliser crisis could put the country’s food security at risk.

Against this backdrop, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Agriculture has recommended investigating the alleged irregularities in fertiliser dealer appointments and taking action. The recommendation is entirely reasonable.