Editorial
Irregularities in appointing fertiliser dealer: Food security must not be put at risk
Allegations of political favouritism, nepotism and financial dealings have emerged over the appointment of fertiliser dealers across the country. What is particularly concerning is that, despite clear guidelines on qualifications and business experience, political affiliations and party recommendations have reportedly been given priority in preparing the lists.
Appointing party loyalists and inexperienced people as dealers could make future fertiliser shortages even worse. With the war in the Middle East and uncertainty in global supply chains already disrupting supplies, another fertiliser crisis could put the country’s food security at risk.
Against this backdrop, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Agriculture has recommended investigating the alleged irregularities in fertiliser dealer appointments and taking action. The recommendation is entirely reasonable.
According to a report by Prothom Alo, some MPs also expressed anger and dissatisfaction at Monday’s meeting. The possibility of temporarily suspending dealerships in areas where specific allegations of irregularities have been made was also discussed. The government should promptly conduct an impartial investigation and take fair measures that serve farmers’ interests.
More than 47,000 applications were submitted for around 5,000 fertiliser dealerships nationwide. The Ministry of Agriculture has recently published a partial list of the selected dealers.
In several areas, allegations have emerged that the wives, children, brothers and other relatives of political leaders have been granted dealerships, while long-established fertiliser traders have been left out.
Yet the guidelines for appointing fertiliser dealers state that priority should be given to applicants already involved in the fertiliser business. Applicants must also have their own or rented warehouse in the relevant union or pourashavas (municipality), with a minimum storage capacity of 25 tonnes.
A report published by Prothom Alo on 22 October, based on information from its Lakshmipur correspondent, found that at least 45 of the 57 people selected as dealers were leaders or activists of the ruling BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) and its affiliated organisations.
Almost none of them had any experience in the fertiliser business. Even experienced traders who have been in the business for 10 to 20 years have been left off the list.
The situation is much the same across the country, not just in Lakshmipur. Media reports citing people familiar with the matter suggest that nearly 80 per cent of those appointed as dealers are inexperienced and hold recently issued trade licences.
A report by a government agency, recently submitted to senior officials, warned of a high risk that local influential figures and political leaders could use their recommendations to secure dealerships for loyalists rather than qualified applicants. Powerful groups are also putting pressure on the authorities to give their preferred candidates an advantage in the new appointments. If this happens, genuine traders could be excluded.
The question is: why is the government knowingly taking such risks? Disruptions to fertiliser transport and distribution make life harder for farmers and drive up production costs. During the recent Aman season, fertiliser shortages in different parts of the country led to incidents ranging from warehouse break-ins to road blockades.
After such bitter experiences, there is no justification for giving political considerations priority in appointing fertiliser dealers.
With food security at stake, the government cannot afford to disregard the existing guidelines for appointing fertiliser dealers. Any disruption to the transport and supply of fertiliser must be avoided.