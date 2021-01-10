Chattogram city election campaign violates laws and health rules

The Chattogram City Corporation election, postponed in March last year due to coronavirus, is to be held on 27 January. There are seven candidates contesting for the post of mayor, 172 candidates for 40 general councillor posts and 57 candidates for 14 reserved posts. Although several political parties are contesting in this election, the major contest will be between ruling Awami League and BNP.

It is obvious that there will be campaigns during the election and public meetings will be held. But who will ensure the health rules and electoral laws are being followed during the pandemic period? It must be the Election Commission. The EC postponed the election due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the pandemic hasn't ended yet. What is the reason they are holding the election amid the pandemic now?

The Election Commission has asked everyone to run the election campaign in compliance with the health rules. Where people are complacent about the health rules at home and outside, hoping people will follow hygiene rules during election campaign is nothing but sheer foolishness.