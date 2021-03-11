Child marriage: Complacence can be dangerous

Bangladesh’s has made visible advancement in improving the quality of women’s lives. The rate of women's education increased significantly over the past two decades. The number of male and female students in primary and secondary level is almost equal. Despite not decreasing to a satisfactory level, the number of child marriages fell significantly in the country. However, the rise of child marriages during pandemic is quite alarming. A report titled ‘COVID-19: A threat to progress against child marriage’ published by United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), said the closure of schools, economic pressures, service disruption, pregnancies and parental deaths have put the most vulnerable girls at risk of child marriage.

Tomoo Hozumi, UNICEF Representative in Bangladesh, said Bangladesh ranked fourth among the countries with highest number of child marriage despite its progress in recent years. Covid-19 has put thousands of girls' lives in danger. The reason for this disaster has been identified as closure of schools, detachment from friends and voluntary activities and growing poverty. Tomoo Hozumi correctly said, “The girl children will lose education, health and their future if necessary steps are not taken immediately”. The girls who are married in an early age suffer their entire lives. Under-age girls are more prone to domestic violence. Child marriage can end up in unplanned pregnancy that leads the girls to death.