Could the govt do nothing to avert Hefazat mayhem?

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said, the onslaught by Hefazat-e-Islam across the country including Brahmanbaria and Harhazari of Chattogram caused damage worth Tk 1 billion. Both government and private properties were damaged in the mayhem. Maximum damage was done in Brahmanbaria.

According to Prothom Alo report, Ustad Alauddin Khan Music Academy auditorium in Brahmanbaria was completely destroyed- as the mob set fire on 550 chairs, 20 sofa, 22 Air Conditioners. The mob targeted more than 58 institutions and establishments in the city. including 31 government and semi-government institutions, 12 private establishments, three private educational institutions, one cultural organisation, one Hindu temple, three private and party offices and seven houses of Awami League and Chhatra League leaders. And 26 of the establishments were set on fire.

As per government accounts, 13 people were killed in the three days of violence inflicted by Hefazat-e-Islam. Hefezat claimed the number of deaths to be 15. Another four were killed in Chattogram’s Hathazari.