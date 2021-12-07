Crime cannot be quelled by ‘gunfights’

The murder of Cumilla City Corporation (CCC) councillor and member of Cumilla city Awami Legue, Md Sohel caused quite a stir. It was expected that the accused would be arrested and they would be brought to book soon. However, that expectation has gone with the demise of the three accused in a gunfight. The reality is people do not believe in these so called gunfights.

On 22 November, councillor Md Sohel and his accomplice Haripada Saha were shot dead in the office of Three Star Enterprise in the city’s Pathuriapara area. Sohel’s brother Md Rumon filed a case over this incident as a plaintiff mentioning names of 11 and accusing 8-10 unknown persons.