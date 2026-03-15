Eid travel sufferings: Advance preparation, management vital

Every year during the two Eids, around 10 million people leave the capital Dhaka to return home and share the joy of the festival with their families. This journey of celebration is often overshadowed by unbearable suffering and hardship along the way.

It is true that when such a huge number of people leave Dhaka within just two or three days, maintaining an orderly system becomes difficult for the government and law enforcement agencies.

However, past experience shows that if preparations and precautionary measures are taken in advance, Eid travel can be made much more comfortable for citizens.

The sacred festival of Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated just a month after the new government assumed office.