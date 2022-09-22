Swimming pools drowning in mismanagement

Two children were seen playing football in an empty swimming pool in Barishal in a photo published on Prothom Alo. The pool, which was constructed in the Chandmari area of Barishal at the cost of Tk 37.5 million, has not been used even for a day. The pool has been lying abandoned for years. The pool in Daudpur area of Feni, which was inaugurated in 2000, has been used only once in 22 years. One of the two swimming pools in Gopalganj was inaugurated in 2014 but is now in a useless state. The other has not been used even for once since its inception. Has the National Sports Council deviated from its goal to produce skilled swimmers?

In riverine Bangladesh swimming was once taught in the ponds, canals and rivers in traditional ways. The number of canals and ponds in the country has reduced exponentially. Therefore, there is no way to learn swimming traditionally in the cities anymore.