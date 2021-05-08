Don't fell trees for restaurants and other establishments at Suhrawardy Udyan

Felling trees for the construction of restaurants and other structures at Suhrawardy Udyan, the lungs of Dhaka city, will destroy the environment as much as it will harm the nature of the park.

Our history and traditions, our struggles for independence, have deep links with Suhrawardy Udyan. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at this ground on 7 March 1971 declared, “The struggle this time, is the struggle for our freedom! The struggle this time, is the struggle for our independence!" And the occupying Pakistan forces also surrendered at this park on 16 December of that year. A Shawdhinata Stambha (independence monument) has been built at Suhrawardy Udyan to highlight the memory of the struggle for independence. With a large lake next to it, the monument was built underground to protect the greenery of the park. The greenery and the lake altogether have protected the natural balance. So, new structures will not only destroy the beauty of Suhrawardy Udyan but also that of the Shawdhinata Stambha.