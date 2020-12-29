Drug trade and supply inside prison should be stopped

According to the data given by home minister Asaduzzaman Khan in March, the jails in the country have capacity for 40,000 prisoners. The prisons currently have 88,084 inmates, that is more than double the capcity. Overcrowding is not the only reason of unhealthy environment and irregularities in the jails. The inmates, instead of correcting themselves, get involved further in crime due to negligence of duty, corruption or coercion of the persons in charge of the prison.

The High Court's recent eight-point directive aimed at improving the prison environment is crucial. The directives given by the High Court bench headed by Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Jjustice Ahmed Sohail include maintaining security, peace and order inside the jail, strict measures to prevent drug supply in the jail from outside and so on.

The court said that the jail authorities should be vigilant so that no one can use forged affidavits for fraudulent purposes. Full names and addresses of the prisoners convicted and on trial and the case address should be recorded in the offices of the chief inspector of prisons, chief of prisons, deputy chiefs of prisons.