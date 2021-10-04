E-commerce fraud: Customers must be protected

Policymakers, including certain ministers and senior officials, had hailed the vibrant e-commerce business without considering the pros and cons. But now they keep their mouths shut when embezzlement in millions of taka in the guise of e-commerce has been revealed. Even the regulatory bodies are refusing to shoulder any liability.

All types of commerce--whether direct or online— is obliged to follow certain specific rules and regulations. If the law or customers’ rights are violated, the government must bring the responsible persons to book. There are allegations there that at least 12 e-commerce ventures: Evali, E-orange, Dhamaka, Nirapod dotcom, SPC World, Alesha Mart, Ocoom, Dalal Plus, Adyan Mart, Sirajganj Shop, Aladiner Prodip and Priyo Shop, have embezzled customers’ money. Some allegations have already been proved.