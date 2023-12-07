Sneak attack, murder: Why law enforcing agency unresponsive

Incidents of sneak attacks are occurring in various places across the country, raising concerns about the apparent inaction of law enforcement agencies, especially in several districts of the northern region.
According to reports by Prothom Alo, masked individuals attacked fish farmer Abdur Rashid, 60, as he was heading to a pond from his home in Bahadur village, Adamdighi upazila of Bogura. He sustained critical injuries, and locals managed to detain two of the attackers, handing them over to the police. Two rods were recovered from the attackers at the time.
In connection with the incident, Rashid's son, Rafiqul Islam, filed a case with Adamdighi police station, naming two specific individuals and six unidentified others. Abdur Rashid is currently undergoing treatment at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bogura.
The plaintiff alleged, "Police delayed recording the case. Although the police recorded the case, they have altered our statements. Despite the recovery of rods and knives from the two attackers, the police have not sought remand against them."
Foysal Bin Ahsan, the officer-in-charge of Naogaon Sadar Police Station, stated, "We are investigating whether there is any connection between the attack on the fish farmer in Adamdighi and two incidents in Naogaon."
The delay in arresting the perpetrators is a concern that is yet to be addressed.
Masked individuals stabbed multinational company salesman Mamunur Rashid to death in the Boktarpur area of Naogaon sadar upazila on the afternoon of 20 November. Additionally, on 17 November, former BNP president of Naogaon municipality Ward no. 9, Kamal Ahmed, was stabbed to death in the Kathaltali area of Naogaon town.
Despite these incidents, the police have been unsuccessful in making any arrests in connection with these attacks. Furthermore, there have been reports of attacks on the residences of opposition leaders and activists, as well as on businesses, in various areas of Chattogram.
These attacks appear to be targeted specifically at opposition leaders, activists, and their businesses. The resulting atmosphere of fear has deterred victims from filing cases with the police stations.
Meanwhile, law enforcement has been conducting raids on the homes of opposition leaders and activists, arresting them on what the speaker describes as fictitious charges. But they are unable to arrest the masked assailants!
While law enforcement agencies take action when opposition figures are accused of crimes, why will the law enforcers remain inactive if anyone becomes a victim of sneak attacks?
In this scenario, the Election Commission bears a crucial responsibility. Once the election schedule is announced, it becomes the Election Commission's duty to safeguard the electoral environment.
The connection between law and order and the fairness of the election environment is significant.
Therefore, the Election Commission should proactively work to prevent incidents of sneak attacks and ensure that perpetrators are held accountable.
Law enforcement agencies must apply the law impartially. In every case of a sneak attack, thorough investigations are necessary to bring the criminals to justice.
Only by addressing these incidents through proper legal procedures can the concerns of the public regarding sneak attacks be alleviated.