Sneak attack, murder: Why law enforcing agency unresponsive

Incidents of sneak attacks are occurring in various places across the country, raising concerns about the apparent inaction of law enforcement agencies, especially in several districts of the northern region.

According to reports by Prothom Alo, masked individuals attacked fish farmer Abdur Rashid, 60, as he was heading to a pond from his home in Bahadur village, Adamdighi upazila of Bogura. He sustained critical injuries, and locals managed to detain two of the attackers, handing them over to the police. Two rods were recovered from the attackers at the time.

In connection with the incident, Rashid's son, Rafiqul Islam, filed a case with Adamdighi police station, naming two specific individuals and six unidentified others. Abdur Rashid is currently undergoing treatment at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bogura.

The plaintiff alleged, "Police delayed recording the case. Although the police recorded the case, they have altered our statements. Despite the recovery of rods and knives from the two attackers, the police have not sought remand against them."

Foysal Bin Ahsan, the officer-in-charge of Naogaon Sadar Police Station, stated, "We are investigating whether there is any connection between the attack on the fish farmer in Adamdighi and two incidents in Naogaon."

The delay in arresting the perpetrators is a concern that is yet to be addressed.