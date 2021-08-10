The government had announced resumption of public transport and opening of markets from Wednesday. That means the government intends to resume the regular life, no matter how hazardous the Covid situation remains. It failed to implement an effective lockdown- be it strict or small scale. Quite to the contrary, the roads, ferries and launches were more crowded than usual during the lockdown.

Deputy minister for education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury has said the reopening of educational institution depends on how many students will be vaccinated in August and also how the overall corona situation stands. He wanted to convey the message that the government is not against reopening educational institutions.

This will only be possible when the vaccines will be available and the infection rates go down. Why do the educational institutions remain closed while all the other institutions are open amid the high transmission rate? Educational institutions have been closed for 17 months from 17 March last year leaving thousands of students and parents in uncertainty.