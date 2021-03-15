Environment must protected, accused must face law

Courts have been set up to try environmental crimes but the number of cases is very low. It is clear from this data that the implementation of the laws enacted for the protection of the environment is very low. Not only that, the Department of Environment, which is in charge of environmental protection, has a tendency to file cases in the mobile court to collect fines. From 2015 to 2020, the Department of Environment has filed 8,756 cases in the mobile court, imposed fines of around Tk 530 million, of which Tk 465.4 million has been collected.

Instead of filing a case in the permanent court for environmental pollution related offences, the practice of charging fines on-the-spot by the mobile court has created an opportunity for the polluters to neglect this matter. The offenders often manage to get waivers of the fine announced by the mobile court through appeal. As a result, they assume that polluting the environment is not a serious crime that requires imprisonment, but can be waived through little amount of fines. As a result, their actions continue.

But this should not be allowed to continue. Proper trials of environmental pollution-related offences should be extended to a permanent court instead of a mobile court ad hoc system. The offenders will have to face imprisonment, fines, or both. Revocation of licenses of polluting establishments should be enforced.