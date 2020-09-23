Fraudsters at large, victims in jail

It seems from Anwarul Islam’s speech that the Vietnam returnees are so knavish. They were hatching plans against the state and government staying in quarantine. The police officer does not even know about the plan, but sent the returnees to jail. A Vietnam returnee said, “None of us were involved in any crime in Vietnam. We have never been jailed there,” said a Vietnam returnee. They went to the Bangladesh embassy in Hanoi seeking redress for deception. A number of them took position in front of the embassy. It is not only unethical, but also illegal to arrest them for this reason.

If our police department is so proactive then it can show its responsibility by taking action against the culprits, not the victims. According to the media, nine recruiting agencies had obtained the clearance from the Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET) to send workers to Vietnam. Tk 400,000 to 500,000 had been extracted from each of the youths. A Daily Star report reveals the tragic story of several victims, one of whom went to Vietnam last December borrowing Tk 400,000. The agency promised him a job with attractive salary, but on arrival, he found the appointment letter was fake. His family is living like destitute as he is in jail after returning to the country. The experience of the other imprisoned returnees’ is more or less the same.