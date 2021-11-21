Fuel prices need to be revised

It is very disturbing that the prices of 90 of the top 100 imported goods unloaded at Chittagong Port have gone up as compared to the first four months of the last financial year. These products include consumer goods as well as industrial raw materials. Both are very important. We need to import consumer goods to feed and save people. There is no alternative to importing raw materials to keep the industry afloat.

According to Prothom Alo, the amount of imports in the first four months of the current fiscal is not much different from the first four months of the fiscal 2020-21. Only 1 ton of extra goods has been imported this year. But prices have risen 42 per cent. Concerned people said that although the prices of many products have gone up in the international market, it has not yet hit the domestic market.

Previously imported products are being sold. When new invoices arrive, the prices of these products will also go up. In addition, the increase in ship fares has increased the cost of imported goods.