What the RU administration is doing?

The way six deans were forced to step down at Rajshahi University (RU) by creating mob violence and an atmosphere of fear, can be described as a ‘rule of the mob’ in one word. The incident raises serious questions about whether the university administration has any effective presence at all.

It is also a clear violation of the 1973 Ordinance, which largely guarantees academic freedom and autonomy at four of the country’s older universities. Sad but true is that this anarchy at the university took place under the leadership of Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU) general secretary Salahuddin Ammar.

According to a Prothom Alo report, the terms of the deans who assumed office through elections during the Awami League government in 2023 ended on 17 December. As holding dean elections was not possible under the current circumstances, the university administration decided on 11 December to extend the terms of the deans of 12 faculties.

Labelling six deans as “Awami-leaning teachers”, the RUCSU general secretary set a deadline for their resignation. He did not stop at setting a deadline. Last Sunday (21 December), he personally drafted a “resignation letter” and called the deans in front of the RUCSU building.