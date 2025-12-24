Editorial
What the RU administration is doing?
The way six deans were forced to step down at Rajshahi University (RU) by creating mob violence and an atmosphere of fear, can be described as a ‘rule of the mob’ in one word. The incident raises serious questions about whether the university administration has any effective presence at all.
It is also a clear violation of the 1973 Ordinance, which largely guarantees academic freedom and autonomy at four of the country’s older universities. Sad but true is that this anarchy at the university took place under the leadership of Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU) general secretary Salahuddin Ammar.
According to a Prothom Alo report, the terms of the deans who assumed office through elections during the Awami League government in 2023 ended on 17 December. As holding dean elections was not possible under the current circumstances, the university administration decided on 11 December to extend the terms of the deans of 12 faculties.
Labelling six deans as “Awami-leaning teachers”, the RUCSU general secretary set a deadline for their resignation. He did not stop at setting a deadline. Last Sunday (21 December), he personally drafted a “resignation letter” and called the deans in front of the RUCSU building.
He even went to a department upon learning that a former vice-chancellor of the university was taking a class. Subsequently, a group of students padlocked the offices of all departments in the administration building, including those of three deans, the vice-chancellor, the pro-vice-chancellor, the proctor and the registrar.
In the emerging situation, vice-chancellor professor Saleh Hasan Naqib held an emergency meeting with the deans, where the deans submitted applications in writing stating their inability to carry out their routine duties, on Sunday evening.
We do not believe there is any scope to view this incident at Rajshahi University separately from the mob violence of the past 16 months. Following the mass uprising, numerous incidents have occurred at various educational institutions across the country, including the harassment of teachers and forced resignations.
As the caretaker government failed to take strong and effective measures to protect teachers, some individuals and groups now consider themselves above all laws. In fact, this is precisely why such incidents are being repeated.
Teachers and employees who engaged in unlawful activities during the previous Awami League government and at the time of the July mass uprising must be brought to justice. They must be identified through investigations by the university administration and law enforcement agencies, and punished in accordance with the prevailing laws of the university and the country.
However, what could be more unfortunate than the fact that, 16 months after the uprising, a section of students is creating mob violence and the university vice-chancellor and administration are surrendering to illegal pressure. It should be noted that the extension of the deans’ terms was carried out in line with the 1973 ordinance.
We believe that such a chaotic environment not only disrupts the educational atmosphere and tarnishes the university’s reputation, but also creates a sense of insecurity among teachers. In such an atmosphere of fear, is it possible for teachers to conduct classes for students?
To ensure a proper academic environment at Rajshahi University and all other universities across the country, strict action must be taken against mob violence. For the sake of students, the safety of teachers must be ensured. University administrations must step up and play an effective role.