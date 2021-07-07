How will the destitute people survive amid extension of restrictions

The government has extended the strict restrictions for another week imposed on 1 July to contain the surge in coronavirus infections. According to the government's announcement, the restrictions will continue till midnight on 14 July. Four days later, the holy Eid-ul-Azha holidays might begin. The idea is that if the situation does not improve dramatically, it may continue until the Eid holidays. In that case the whole country will be under the restrictions for more than three weeks.

People have also got on with the loss of business and how it affected people’s lives. They accepted that there is no other choice to get rid of the pandemic. But how would the poorest people survive as their daily livelihood has been hit hard due to prolonged restrictions? According to government statistics, the poverty rate in the country before the pandemic was 20 per cent. The government is also helping them in various ways under the social security programme, although many are being deprived due to the arbitrariness of the local administration and the people's representatives.