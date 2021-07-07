How will the destitute people survive amid extension of restrictions

The government has not taken any plan to help the 25 million people who have lost their jobs and small businesses due to the pandemic. The government has allocated Tk 2,500 for each of 3.6 million people in two phases. The lockdown has left millions of people jobless. It has become hard to arrange three square meals a day, let alone meeting their other needs. The image of such impoverished man in various print and electronic is very disturbing.
The government policymakers have been promising financial assistance to poor people affected by the restrictions almost every day. But even after a week of restrictions, they did not get much help. The government launched a hotline number 333 for emergency assistance. Although some families have benefited from this, most of the people have remained out of the facility. Many do not even know about the service. The government should have conducted survey the houses before imposing restrictions and delivered food or cash to the affected families in each area.
The poor people are in deep crisis amid the restrictions. Law enforcement agencies detained and fined them if they get out of home. They have to starve if they stay home. The law enforcers will take necessary steps to implement the lockdown indeed. But what will happen to those who are bound step outside to earn a living? In addition to enforcing the restrictions, the issue must be considered by the government. Although there were some initiatives at the government and even private-level during the restrictions last year, there is not much activity for the poor people this time.
If the restrictions continue till Eid, the government will have to take initiative now by making a plan on how to provide food to the innumerable people in various sectors whose income has been lost, including transport workers, shop workers, day labourers or construction workers. There is no need to help all the people affected by the lockdown. Many find alternative ways on their own or get help from relatives. But for those who are completely helpless, they must be provided with food or cash assistance. At the same time, we call upon the well-off people of the society to help the destitute in the area.