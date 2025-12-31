Khaleda Zia’s demise: Her sacrifice and uncompromising role will be remembered by history

Despite all efforts by physicians, former prime minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia passed away yesterday, Tuesday.

The nation is observing three days of state mourning following her death. We believe that this loss has created an irreparable void not only for her party, the BNP, but also for Bangladesh’s democracy and politics. We express our deepest condolences to her bereaved family.

In political movements, Khaleda Zia had long been known as an uncompromising figure because of her leadership. However, in her later years, she transcended that image to become a symbol of national unity.

Two decades after the liberation war, in 1991, she was elected prime minister in what was, in real terms, Bangladesh’s first free and democratic election held under a neutral government.