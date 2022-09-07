Has BMDA created a criminal gang?

BMDA executive director Abdur Rashid reached the office late and, ironically, sought explanation from the journalists as to who permitted them to take pictures of the office. Also, he went inside the office after threatening to assault the journalists. What is the source of his arrogance?
The incident did not end here. After the executive director entered the office, some employees came out in a style of gang and beat up the two journalists, vandalised their camera and boom. A journalist sustained serious injuries from the assault and is now undergoing treatment at a hospital. There are reports that he lost his ability to hear.
In a case filed by the victim journalists, the executive director has been made the prime accused. BMDA chairperson and former lawmaker Begum Akhtar Jahan tried to console the journalists by suspending the two employees. On her assurance, the journalists suspended their sit-in programme. Also, an inquiry committee was formed regarding the incident.
But we think that a fair investigation cannot be done by any BMDA official and there should be a neutral investigation into the incident. Those who beat up journalists and sent them to hospital have committed a criminal offence. Suspension cannot be their punishment.
They should be arrested immediately. Similarly, the mastermind behind the incident, the executive director, should also be arrested. It is not possible for employees to attack journalists in any way without his order or consent. He has to take full responsibility for this incident.
A few days ago, when a local online news portal published news about the irregularities of the Ashrayan Project in Teknaf of Cox's Bazar, the local UNO abused a journalist verbally.
Later the issue was taken to the High Court and the authorities withdrew him from the upazila. In another case, when a journalist published the news of the UNO's press conference in Kendua upazila of Mymensingh on his Facebook profile, the UNO threatened to file a case against him under the Digital Security Act. Later, the UNO was transferred from the upazila.
But the incident in Rajshahi was not limited to threats and abuse. The action taken by the BMDA officials to cover up their crimes is not only reprehensible but a criminal offence.
Criminal offence should be tried in accordance with the criminal law. Government officials and employees cannot do whatever they want as they are not above the law. Their salaries are paid from people's taxes. Verbal abuse, threats or terrorist attacks on journalists should stop.