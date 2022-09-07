Has BMDA created a criminal gang?

The practice of intimidating or beating journalists was under the 'jurisdiction' of political leaders and workers. They used to turn violent on the journalists whenever negative news was circulated in any newspaper or television.

Now, the public servants have joined this 'great job'. A new journalist-assault force has made its debut in Rajshahi.

The Barind Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA) officials beat up two journalists of a private TV channel in Rajshahi. Their offence was broadcasting a live programme on the timely presence of BMDA officials in the office.

The government has fixed the office time from 8:00am to 3:00pm. According to the service rules, each government official is bound to attend the office in time. So, the two journalists have done nothing wrong by live-streaming the programme at the BMDA office.