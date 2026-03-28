Time to build alternative labour markets, not over-depending on the Middle East

Data from the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) indicate that, during the first 10 days of March this year, the number of workers receiving clearance to go abroad declined by about 50 per cent compared with the same period last year.

This is not merely a statistic; it reflects the fragile reality of Bangladesh’s overseas labour market.

Following the outbreak of conflict, the closure of airspace in several Middle Eastern countries led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

As a result, many workers have been unable to travel abroad, while others who returned home on leave remain stranded.

The most significant challenge facing Bangladesh’s labour market is its excessive dependence on the Middle East. Last year, 67 per cent of all outbound workers went to Saudi Arabia alone.

Overall, about 90 per cent of workers migrated to just five countries. Although the official list includes 168 destination countries, in practice, only a handful have developed into major labour markets.

Consequently, any political or military instability in these regions immediately exposes Bangladesh’s labour market to risk.