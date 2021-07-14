Increase the supply of TCB products

Needless to say, low-income people, most of whom have lost their jobs, are at the highest risk due to the government imposed restriction to contain the spread of Covid-19. Many small businesspersons-entrepreneurs are in deep crisis. These helpless people have received very little help from the government. The big entrepreneurs have got the lion's share of the government's stimulus packages. The prime minister has announced five new stimulus packages worth Tk 32 billion (3,200 crore) to help the low-income people.

We welcome this announcement. Private research institutes have long been demanding financial assistance for affected people. Although late, we welcome the PM’s announcement. At the same time, we call upon the concerned people to be extremely vigilant so that the declared assistance is received by the really affected and destitute people.