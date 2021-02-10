Integrated and sustainable plan required to recover occupied forest lands

In the meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee of the ministry of environment, forest and climate change, forest department gave an account of the occupation of forest land which is worrying. According to their calculations, the number of forest land grabbers in the country is 160,566 and they have 257,158 acres of forest land in their possession. The total forest area is 46,46,700 acres.

Forest land has been occupied to build houses, agriculture and industries and businesses. According to the report of the forest department, 172 people have occupied the protected forest and set up permanent establishments and industries. They occupy 820 acres of reserved forest. Some 4,914 acres of forest have been grabbed to set up markets, shops, educational institutions, cottages, farms, resorts and so on.

Earlier, a joint study by the Centre for Environmental and Geographical Information Services (CEGIS) and the international organisation Water Aid Bangladesh had said, the forest in the three hill districts had decreased by 362,036 hectares in 12 years. Occupancy continues in various protected forests including Madhupur in Tangail and Gazipur.