Fuel price: Demand for withdrawal of duty reasonable

The concern expressed by the FBCCI president in the letter to the PM has already been echoed by various quarters. Economists have expressed concern that it will be difficult to deal with the blow caused to the overall economy, including the industry and agriculture sector due to the increase in the price of fuel oil. The policy makers of the government have also said that if the price of oil in the global market goes down, it will also be reduced in Bangladesh. Prices have already started falling in the international market.

We also agree with the demand of FBCCI president, that the import duty-tax imposed on fuel oil should be withdrawn completely. At present, 34 per cent duty-tax is imposed on fuel oil. And the price has been increased by an average of 42 per cent.

In that case, it is possible to reduce 80 per cent of the increased price if customs-tax is withdrawn. At various times, the situation has been resolved by reducing taxes on many essential commodities including rice and onions. Why will it not be adopted in the case of fuel oil?