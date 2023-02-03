Free textbooks distribution: Who was the ceremony for?

Textbook distribution ceremony is celebrated every year on 1 January across the country. This time was no exception. This year the question remains who was the ceremony organised for? If it is for students, they should have received all the books on the first day of the year. But if the ceremony is only a strategy to show off the government’s development activities, then that is altogether a different story.

According to a report of Prothom Alo, books were distributed across the country on 1 January, but students have not received all the books so far. On the very day, it was announced that the students would get all the books within a week or two. Most of the books of many classes did not even arrive yet. The school authorities have not been informed about when the students would get those books.