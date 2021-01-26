Kashimpur jail incident and the need for prison reforms

There are allegations of corruption, irregularities and negligence of duties against almost everyone, from jail superintendent to jailor, who have responsibilities in the prisons. Many of those irregularities remain in the dark. In some cases, no action is taken against the accused even after found guilty in investigations. As a result, the prisons have become more and more vulnerable.

The recent incident where a convicted inmate of Kashimpur jail was seen spending time with a woman inside the prison is very worrying. To get the facility, the accused paid Tk 100,000 taka to the jailor, Tk 25,000 to the deputy jailor and Tk 5,000 each to the sergeant instructor, assistant gate keeper and head prison guard as bribe, shows the inquiry report by the jail superintendent. It did not end there.

The accused jailor claimed the rendezvous was arranged with the permission of the jail superintendent Ratna Roy. That means, the entire jail authorities are engaged in such misdeeds. An alleged militant fled from the same prison while being taken to the court earlier. A newspaper on Sunday published a report titled ‘Money can buy anything in the country’s jails’.