Indiscriminate cases: Ensure bail in the interest of justice

Former Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was recently arrested in cases filed over the events of July–August 2024. Her quick release on bail after the arrest can be seen as a positive example. The question, however, is whether this same principle is being applied equally to everyone. The answer is "no".

Recently, Selina Hayat Ivy, former mayor of Narayanganj City Corporation, was shown arrested in yet another murder case while already in custody. This brings the total number of cases in which she has been shown arrested to 12. Being shown arrested in a new case immediately after securing bail in another must be considered a negative precedent.

Following the mass uprising of 2024, during the tenure of the interim government, many individuals associated with the Bangladesh Awami League (AL) were arrested in cases of murder and attempted murder. While some among them may indeed have been involved in crimes, the reality is that a large number of people have fallen victim to sweeping and motivated cases.