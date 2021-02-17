Let the programme be universal

The limitation of the current system of registration is a major problem in ensuring that all the people aged 40 and above are vaccinated. This is because, according to the Directorate General of Health Services, the responsibility for registration for vaccination in urban areas lies with the city corporations. But the city corporations have not yet started the registration; they are in the preparatory phase. We think that the registration process is not that complicated if the ward-based initiatives of city corporations and municipalities are arranged in an orderly manner.

It is possible to complete the work quickly with the national identity card (NID) by installing necessary technology in the ward. Of course, for this arrangements of manpower capable of registering online should be made. There is a need to expand the cooperation of the Union Information Service Centres for the illiterate and technology deprived people in the remote rural areas. As far as we know, no measures have been taken so far to check whether these people have been included in the vaccination process or not.

In order to implement the universal right to vaccination, steps must be taken to address the inconsistency in registration in both urban and rural areas.