Local administration not above accountability

As per the Humanitarian Assistance Programme Implementation Guidelines 2012-13, there is a provision to keep MPs as advisors for GR allocation. But the MPs allege that even though they are advisors on paper, in reality their advice is not sought. Local administration performs all the works at their own whims.
In the last session of the Jatiya Sangsad, the lawmakers also expressed their discontent over the formation of committees headed by secretaries at the district level to deal with the pandemic. The local administration has been distributing relief goods ignoring the MPs. This has tarnished their image as public representatives. The allegations against the MPs are not baseless.
However, it must be remembered that although the MPs are concerned about their image, they were hardly seen by the side of the people during any calamity. In India, public representatives (including ministers) have contributed a portion of their salaries and allowances to the relief fund to tackle the Covid situation. It is not known that any of our MPs has set such an example.
At the parliamentary committee meeting, several MPs objected that there were many irregularities in the distribution of relief rice and money through government officials. Real victims are not getting the relief goods. Apart from this, the local administration has also implemented the government's housing project for the homeless on the occasion of Mujib Year alone.
Various media reported that there has been massive irregularities and corruption in the project. In many places, cracks have appeared in the houses immediately after the inauguration. Somewhere, houses have been built in low-lying areas that are uninhabitable. The shelter for homeless people has now become the cause of their sorrow.
There are also allegations that the Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNO) gave the responsibility of compiling the list of homeless people in each union to the local people's representatives such as UP chairman and members. They have taken bribes from the recipients of the houses. Legal action needs to be taken against those who have committed irregularities or taken bribes in the implementation of housing projects for the homeless, be they government officials or public representatives.
It is necessary to ensure the smooth implementation of the projects that are taken for the welfare of the people with the very people’s tax money, as well as to ensure transparency and accountability in the work of those in charge. Local administration cannot be above accountability. People's representatives must also be aware of their responsibilities and duties. Those who demand transparency and accountability from the administration must be accountable themselves.