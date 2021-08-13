Local administration not above accountability

However, it must be remembered that although the MPs are concerned about their image, they were hardly seen by the side of the people during any calamity. In India, public representatives (including ministers) have contributed a portion of their salaries and allowances to the relief fund to tackle the Covid situation. It is not known that any of our MPs has set such an example.

At the parliamentary committee meeting, several MPs objected that there were many irregularities in the distribution of relief rice and money through government officials. Real victims are not getting the relief goods. Apart from this, the local administration has also implemented the government's housing project for the homeless on the occasion of Mujib Year alone.

Various media reported that there has been massive irregularities and corruption in the project. In many places, cracks have appeared in the houses immediately after the inauguration. Somewhere, houses have been built in low-lying areas that are uninhabitable. The shelter for homeless people has now become the cause of their sorrow.