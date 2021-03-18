No alternative to following health rules

The confusion over the new strain of coronavirus has not been cleared as yet. The feared of a second wave of infection in the beginning of winter did not materialise in our country. However, the infection has started to increase slowly again at the end of winter. The latest situation is raising new concerns. This is because the rate of infection detected through testing, the number of patients in the hospitals, and the number of deaths are increasing again. In a country where the daily detected patient rate had dropped from below 3 per cent, it has risen again to close to 10 per cent, and the upward trend continues. The daily death toll of coronavirus dropped below 5, but more than 20 patients have been dying every 24 hours for several days.
According to the latest news, the sudden increase in the number of Covid-19 patients in the hospitals has put pressure on the medical sector. However, even during the high rate of infection, many beds in Covid hospitals in the country remain empty. A large portion of the ICU-equipped beds also did not have patients. It is now seen that the number of patients who need ICU services is also increasing rapidly. Authorities at the capital's Kurmitola General Hospital told Prothom Alo that many of the patients who have been admitted there over the past several days after being infected with coronavirus, are suffering from severe shortness of breath.
At one time the death rate was much lower than the infection, but at one stage the death rate was increasing even though the infection was less. Many experts fear that those who are infected with the coronavirus now have an increased risk of death. One reason for this may be that the coronavirus has mutated and is getting stronger. Another reason may be that multiple new strains or types of coronavirus have spread and continue to spreading. The South African strain has already been found in Bangladesh, in which case the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is said to be ineffective. The type of coronavirus from London has also been detected in Bangladesh, which is highly contagious. New types of coronaviruses or possible mutations in already active coronaviruses could exacerbate the overall challenge of coping with the pandemic.
Sadly, government efforts to deal with the ongoing pandemic have already faltered. Government activities are limited to treating Covid patients, collecting samples, conducting tests, and vaccinating programmes. So far the vaccine drive has been limited to the educated, urban, middle class people. Mass vaccinations have not started yet. The main reason for this is the reluctance of the general public to get vaccinated. Enthusiasm for vaccination would be increased if doubts about the effectiveness of the vaccine are cleared. But there is no evidence yet that the number of people registered for vaccination has increased.
Before the situation worsens, we need to focus on a few things. First, there must be a comprehensive initiative to encourage the public to be vaccinated. Publicity for vaccination should be increased at all levels, public and private. Second, the laxity in compliance with hygiene must be addressed. For this, strict measures should be taken. Third, everyone coming from abroad must be isolated for at least 14 days on institutional, family and personal initiative, so that new strains of the virus do not spread in the country.