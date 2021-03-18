No alternative to following health rules

The confusion over the new strain of coronavirus has not been cleared as yet. The feared of a second wave of infection in the beginning of winter did not materialise in our country. However, the infection has started to increase slowly again at the end of winter. The latest situation is raising new concerns. This is because the rate of infection detected through testing, the number of patients in the hospitals, and the number of deaths are increasing again. In a country where the daily detected patient rate had dropped from below 3 per cent, it has risen again to close to 10 per cent, and the upward trend continues. The daily death toll of coronavirus dropped below 5, but more than 20 patients have been dying every 24 hours for several days.

According to the latest news, the sudden increase in the number of Covid-19 patients in the hospitals has put pressure on the medical sector. However, even during the high rate of infection, many beds in Covid hospitals in the country remain empty. A large portion of the ICU-equipped beds also did not have patients. It is now seen that the number of patients who need ICU services is also increasing rapidly. Authorities at the capital's Kurmitola General Hospital told Prothom Alo that many of the patients who have been admitted there over the past several days after being infected with coronavirus, are suffering from severe shortness of breath.