No more arbitrariness in the name of development

On 25 July, Prothom Alo ran a news story on its front page titled “For whom the bridge is being built by spending Tk 55 million”. There is no human settlement and the connecting roads of the bridge being built at the last end of Manda area of Khilgaon in Dhaka.

There is an allegation that the construction of the bridge started during the tenure of former mayor Sayeed Khokon to offer special privilege to the owners of private housing projects.

Not only a bridge at Manda area but also the works of constructing six more bridges were underway. Incumbent DSCC mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has already stopped building the bridge.