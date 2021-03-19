Sunamganj attack on minorities: No one can violate the law

According to a speaker, the status given by a young man named Jhumon Das on social media seemed offensive to Hefazat. They also rallied the next day in protest. The administration quickly took the matter into account and arrested Jhumon Das. Hefazat leader and Habibpur union chairman Vivekananda Majumder then held a peace meeting. Both sides were satisfied with the steps taken by the government. But even then a group of 70-80 people went and attacked the village of Noagaon, destroying 90 houses and 10-12 temples. People have taken shelter elsewhere to escape the attack. The chairman's house was not even spared.

Senior officials from the district and police administration visited the scene after the attack. Police and RAB members are on guard. Freedom fighter Anil Chandra Das said, "We never thought such incidents could happen." A local Hefazat leader also condemned the attack and demanded punishment for those responsible. There is a provision to take legal action against someone for making insulting remarks about someone. The government has also taken action in the Shalla incident. Even after that, the way the attack took place on the homes of minorities is anti-civilization and anti-human. Earlier, in Ramu and Nasirnagar, there were incidents of attacks on the houses and temples of minorities on the pretext of giving fake status on social media.

No one has the right to take the law into their own hands. The government should take immediate steps to ensure that the displaced people of Shalla return to their homes at once.