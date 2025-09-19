150 hills at risk: Separate survey needed for conservation

Globally, Bangladesh now ranks second in terms of temperature rise. Due to heat, the country is incurring physical, mental, and economic damages worth nearly 210 billion taka.

This finding from a World Bank study on heatwaves is a major warning for our policymakers. What we need is not empty rhetoric, but strong commitments to environmental protection.

Yet, what we are witnessing is that due to errors in land ministry surveys, about 150 hills in Chattogram city, Hathazari, and Sitakunda are now at risk of vanishing. Could there be anything more alarming and self-destructive than this?

An investigative report by Prothom Alo revealed how, in Bangladesh Survey (BS) records, hills and hillocks were wrongly categorised as shankhola, nal (lowland), khila (uncultivated land), or homesteads—leading to their destruction. And this despite the fact that under the Environment conservation Act, cutting hills and hillocks is prohibited.