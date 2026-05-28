Qurbani management: Responsibility is essential in waste disposal

Today is Eid-ul-Azha. Animal sacrifice is an inseparable part of this celebration, which is illuminated by the spirit of sacrifice. However, alongside observing this religious obligation, protecting public health and maintaining environmental balance have now become major civic and state responsibilities. Especially in all major cities—including Dhaka and Chattogram—and across every city corporation and municipality, coordinated efforts by both the authorities and citizens are essential to achieve the target of swiftly removing sacrificial waste.

State Minister for Local Government Mir Shahe Alam has announced that sacrificial waste across the country must be removed within 12 hours—from 12:00 p.m. on Eid day until 12:00 a.m. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has issued special directives on the matter, further emphasisng the importance of the task. Notably, the country’s major city corporations have accepted this as a challenge. The Dhaka North City Corporation and Dhaka South City Corporation have set a target of removing waste within 8 hours.