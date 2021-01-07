People’s unspeakable sufferings due to errors in NID

The National Identity Card (NID) card is a mandatory document for the citizens of Bangladesh, which can be availed by anyone over the age of 18. The national identity cards issued before 2016 only display the name of the person, father's and mother's name, date of birth, ID number, photo and signature. The smart card issued in 2016 has an integrated circuit card (ICC) attached to it, also known as a chip card. The smart card can be read with the help of the chip card machine. All the information of the citizen is stored in this smart card.

The NID department of the Bangladesh Election Commission has been praised by all for providing identity cards to the citizens. Its primary purpose though was to create accurate voter lists. Later, the use of national identity card is now mandatory for all important tasks including employment, land registration, passports, opening bank accounts, buying mobile SIM cards, electricity, water and gas connections and for other facilities. Naturally, it was expected that the identity card would be accurate and error-free. Like other areas of public service, the persons involved in the sector remained sloppy.