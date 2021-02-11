Preparing for admission test is the priority

The admission of a large number of students has become the most important issue after the HSC and equivalent examination results published on last Saturday. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a whole academic year has passed with suspension of physical classes. Several exams had to be cancelled. The results of HSC and equivalent examinations had to be published without examination. There was no alternative to avoid the risk of infection.

All the students have passed for the next stage of education as per the board results. But this have given rise to an issue. About 10 per cent more students obtained GPA-5 this year than the previous year. Had the HSC exam been held, so many students would not get GPA-5. But given the method used in determining the results this time, the reason for this increased number of GPA-5 is understandable. This time the results of HSC were determined on the basis of mapping of students' JSC and SSC and equivalent tests. Those who got GPA-5 in the previous two exams, got GPA-5.

However, some exceptions have occurred due to differences in the subjects of HSC and equivalent examinations with the subjects of the previous two levels. A total of 17,043 students got GPA-5 in the HSC exam, though they did not get GPA-5 in the previous two exams. This happened due to mapping of test subjects. Now we do not think it appropriate to question its acceptability. Negative comments about exam results can cause adverse reactions among the students. We better keep away from that.