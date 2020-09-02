Previous fare must be ensured

In this country, the fare or rent of anything usually does not decrease if once increased. Earlier, the price of oil came down after a very long time. At that time, bus fares were decreased on the face of demands, but sadly the government decision could not be implemented.

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader earlier said it was true that the transport owners and workers did not want to listen. Yesterday he said legal action would be taken against those public transports defying government directives. On the first day, it was monitored on behalf of the ministry whether the reduced fare and other conditions were being followed in Dhaka, Chattogram and other places. The ministry's evaluation of the situation was satisfactory on the first day.

Though there is a law, there is no list of fares for buses and minibuses. Many passengers will not be able to guess how much decrease in the fares means return to the previous fares. Some of the transport owners and workers can take the opportunity. Therefore, it should be mandatory to hang the list of fare in transports.

Before coronavirus outbreak, minibus fare was Tk 1.60 and bus fare Tk 1.70 per kilometre. Long distance bus fare is fixed at Tk 1.42 per kilometre. These fares have not been followed till now. The passengers too silently paid the fare. It is desired that this abnormal fare would be decreased. It is the responsibility of the road transport and bridges ministry, BRTA, mobile courts, traffic police and the concerned persons to ensure this.