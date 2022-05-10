RAJUK must account for the Ruplal House deception

Famous US magician David Copperfield once made the Statue of Liberty disappear with his magic, immensely astounding and amazing audiences all over the world. But we are utterly shocked and agitated by the manner Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) made the heritage site Ruplal House vanish in its report. The building is one of the 74 heritage sites enlisted by the government gazette.

As per rules, raising new buildings within the boundaries of these recognised structures is illegal. Yet a Rajuk official after paying several visits reported that there was no heritage site at the spot. They even gave permission for a six-storey building within the boundary of Ruplal House premises. The first two storeys were fully constructed in the meantime. Rajuk revoked the approval later in the face of questions arisen inside the organisation.