Relocate chemical warehouses immediately

A fire at a building housing chemical outlets in the ground floor in Armanitola of Old Dhaka took five lives and injured another 20.

According to reports published in Prothom Alo, there were 18 chemical shops on the ground floor of the building. The fire broke out in one of the shops and spread all over the building within minutes. The residents of the back flats escaped to the next building through windows, but the occupants of the front flats got trapped. Four people died in the fire on the day while another one succumbed to his injuries today, Sunday.

Such incidents of fire often occur in Old Dhaka, resulting in the loss of lives and property. Earlier in 2010, 124 people including women and children were killed in a massive fire broke out in chemical shops and warehouses in Nimtali of Old Dhaka.

The government at the time called for the relocation all the chemical outlets and warehouses from Old Dhaka as soon as possible. Several committees and taskforces were formed in this regard. After 11 years, the project is yet to be completed. The latest incident of Armanitola proved that the risks of fire in Old Dhaka area remain as grave as before.