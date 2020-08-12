Responsible DPDC officials should be punished

BERC had sent letters to DPDC and other distributing companies asking about the punitive action taken against the ones introducing the inflated bills. Till 11 August, neither the chairman nor MD of DPDC answered the letter. According to the BERC law, not responding to allegations accounts to three-year jail sentence or fine or both. DPDC chairman Bikash Dewan Chakma denied that he ordered to inflate bills. Then it should be probed who had sent the letter from the ICT department of DPDC.

The state minister promised action against the culprits. Each of the concerned must be held accountable. For months, the issue of ghost bills is being discussed, but no action has been taken. There have been massive corruption and misuse regarding not only bills, but also power transmission and distribution. This cannot be allowed.

The culprits behind the irregularities and corruption in power division must be punished. Not only the employees who followed orders, those issuing the orders, must be punished too. The ghost bills must be revoked and clients should be provided with fresh ones. The distributing companies are responsible to adjust the already extorted extra charges with the client’s next bill. This is to see, what action are taken against the responsible ones after the minister’s promise.