Editorial
Recruitment at Chittagong University: UGC must conduct a transparent, impartial investigation
The way the current administration of Chittagong University has rushed to recruit more than 400 teachers, officers, and employees within just 15 months cannot, by any standard, be described as a normal recruitment process.
A section of the university’s teachers has alleged that these appointments involve nepotism and an attempt by a particular group to strengthen its own position.
Allegations of irregularities, politicisation, and nepotism in the recruitment of teachers, officers, and staff at Chittagong University are not new.
A report by Prothom Alo notes that during the tenure of the Awami League government—ousted in the student–public uprising—five vice-chancellors served at the university.
Controversial recruitments took place under every one of them. Regrettably, no one has ever been held accountable for this. The current administration, too, has largely failed to rise above controversy and establish a policy of meritocracy and non-discrimination in recruitment.
After Muhammad Yahya Akhtar assumed office as vice-chancellor in September 2024, recruitment circulars were issued for nearly 550 teachers, officers, and staff within 15 months. Of these, 403 have already been appointed, while the recruitment process for the rest is ongoing.
This is the first time such a large number of appointments have been made at the university in such a short period. By comparison, during the four-year tenure of Professor Iftekhar Uddin Chowdhury, 599 people were recruited.
In a letter to the vice-chancellor, the BNP-aligned Nationalist Teachers’ Forum alleged that biased recruitment is being carried out at breakneck speed, disregarding seasons, day and night, and whether the university is open or closed. They questioned the neutrality of the recruitment committees. It has also been alleged that several individuals appointed as teachers and officers are close relatives—such as children, spouses, or partners—of those currently holding administrative positions.
The university administration, however, claims that the appointments were made by following policy guidelines and through a transparent process. The registrar has said that examinations are conducted in three phases and question papers are prepared on the day of the exam, leaving no scope for irregularities.
Yet Prothom Alo’s reporting has revealed serious irregularities in the teacher recruitment process itself. The chair of the Bangla Department had written to the administration stating that there was no need for new teachers in his department.
Despite this, a circular was issued for recruitment to seven posts there. Questions have also been raised about teacher recruitment in the Persian Language and Literature Department. In a letter to the University Grants Commission (UGC), it was stated that recruitment advertisements were published in departments where posts had not been approved.
Under successive governments, higher education in Bangladesh has steadily declined due to the appointment of teachers and officers based on political loyalty rather than merit and competence. This politicisation reached its peak during the Awami League’s tenure.
Party-based recruitment and an excessively politicised environment are in no way conducive to a healthy academic atmosphere. As a result, a large number of talented students are losing interest in studying at public universities.
The 2024 uprising created an opportunity to free public universities from the grip of partisan politics. Sadly, the interim government has taken no initiative to reform the university system. University administrations also had the opportunity to play a constructive role, but they failed to do so.
Why should allegations of partisan recruitment at Chittagong University mirror those of previous regimes? We believe that existing policies and standards for recruiting university teachers and staff must be strictly followed.
The Anti-Corruption Commission has begun an inquiry into the allegations of irregularities at the university. The UGC must thoroughly examine the questions raised about the recruitment process at Chittagong University and conduct a transparent and impartial investigation.