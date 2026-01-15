Recruitment at Chittagong University: UGC must conduct a transparent, impartial investigation

The way the current administration of Chittagong University has rushed to recruit more than 400 teachers, officers, and employees within just 15 months cannot, by any standard, be described as a normal recruitment process.

A section of the university’s teachers has alleged that these appointments involve nepotism and an attempt by a particular group to strengthen its own position.

Allegations of irregularities, politicisation, and nepotism in the recruitment of teachers, officers, and staff at Chittagong University are not new.

A report by Prothom Alo notes that during the tenure of the Awami League government—ousted in the student–public uprising—five vice-chancellors served at the university.