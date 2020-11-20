Secondary and Higher Education Division instructions must be followed

According to the instructions, educational institutions cannot charge any fees other than tuition fees. It is to be noted that the number of assignments, tiffin, re-admission, library, science library, magazine and development fees taken from the students is considerable. We believe the division’s proposal is realistic. There is no reason to pay additional costs as the educational institutions are closed. If an educational institution charges extra fees, it must be refunded or adjusted to the next month, as per the instruction.

Most of the educational institutions in the country are financially indigent. Many educational institutions are unable to pay salaries and allowances to teachers with their own income. Their condition has become more deplorable during the pandemic. In this situation, it is not possible to pay salaries and allowances to the teachers and employees with their own income. The division asked the respective institution to consider the matter of tuition fees sympathetically for financially indigent students. We also think that arrangements should be made so that no student's studies are stopped due to tuition fees. Again, the educational institutions have to be protected.

To overcome the crisis, the government can provide loan assistance to financially indigent educational institutions so that they do not face any problem even if they waive the tuition fees of the students. However, the division’s responsibility should not end with instructions, supervision should also be continued. Many educational institutions had taken extra admission fee before the instructions came. It could not be implemented even after the High Court ordered it to be returned. The secondary and higher education division has to make sure that it does not happen again.