Training jet crashes into school: The nation in mourning

Accidents are beyond human control. Yet, an accident that causes the deaths of schoolchildren while they are attending class is both unacceptable and unbearable. As of the time of writing this editorial, 22 people have been reported dead and over 150 injured, many of whom are receiving treatment in various hospitals.

Such a large number of child fatalities in a single incident is unprecedented in Bangladesh. The shock has paralysed not only the families of the victims but the entire nation.

The tragedy struck on Monday around 1:15 pm, when a training jet of the Bangladesh Air Force crashed into a building of Milestone School and College in Uttara. According to a press release from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the aircraft took off at 1:06 pm and crashed only minutes later. The pilot, Flight Lieutenant Md Toukir Islam, also lost his life in the crash.