Form committee to probe discrepancies in children’s stipend

Primary and mass education minister Md Zakir Hossain announced the results of the primary scholarship examination at a press conference at the secretariat on Tuesday. He said a total of 82,383 students received scholarship this year – 33,000 in talent pool and 49,383 in general category. A recipient of primary scholarship receives a monthly stipend of Tk 300 and Tk 225 in talent pool and general quota until class eight. Besides, all other students receive a stipend of Tk 225 annually. As many as 482,904 students took the test.

Surprisinglystudents who did not take the test also received the scholarship. According to Prothom Alo report, a student from Pamchpaika Government Primary School in Bogura’s Gabtoli upazila registered for the examination but did not take the test. Yet, the student received scholarship in general category.