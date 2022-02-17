Vacancies in govt medical colleges should be filled immediately

Not only in medical colleges, but also in hospitals, half of the posts are vacant. Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital has 121 physicians against 224 posts for 500 beds. Several years ago, the hospital was upgraded from 500 beds to 1000 beds, but it is still running with the old 500-bed workforce. The hospital admits 1,800 to 2,000 patients every day with its capacity of 1,000 beds. On the other hand, most of the modern equipment in the hospital is out of order.
Although this is the picture of only one medical college, it is all the same in the other medical colleges outside Dhaka. There are 65 vacancies in Sylhet Medical College as against 298 posts. Rangpur Medical College also has more than 50 vacancies. Although there are 24 professors’ posts in Cumilla Medical College, there are only seven professors.
There are 52 teachers in Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College in Gazipur against 102 posts. The rest spots are empty. Needless to say, the teaching in these colleges is being disrupted due to the shortage of teachers. They are also lagging behind in practical classes.
The condition of the new medical colleges outside Dhaka is even more terrible. On the other hand, there are allegations that the medical colleges in Dhaka have more staff than the prescribed posts. In the name of 'attachment', relatives of the influential people are grabbing these posts.
All in all, there is disorder in the recruitment and posting of government medical colleges and hospitals. Medical science is specialized education. There needs to be separate teachers for each department. Students of one department cannot be taught by teachers of another department. Health services are also being disrupted due to shortage of personnel, as well as crisis in infrastructure and equipment.
The college authorities do not determine the number of teachers and employees in a medical college. This is determined by the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council. Leaving the teachers’ posts empty in a medical college for years only will result in uncertainty. The question is whether the medical education of any country can continue in this way.
Vacancies in all government medical colleges including Sher-e-Bangla Medical College should be filled immediately. Before establishing new medical colleges in other districts, it is the responsibility of the government to see that the old medical colleges are functioning well and have the necessary staff. If the number of medical colleges increases, the scope of medical education will not increase, unless the necessary teachers can be arranged.