Vacancies in govt medical colleges should be filled immediately

There are 290 teaching posts in Sher-e-Bangla Medical College, Barishal. Of these, 185 are empty. The educational institution established 52 years ago is struggling to keep up with the remaining 105 teachers. According to Prothom Alo, there are about 1,300 students in this medical college in different academic sessions.

Of the official posts of teachers in the college 90 per cent is vacant. There are only four out of 42 professors. Around 71 per cent posts of the associate professors, 53 per cent of the assistant professors and 61 per cent of the lecturers, medical officers, pathologists, biochemists and pharmacists are vacant.