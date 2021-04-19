Was shooting workers in Banshkhali the only resort?

Shooting five workers dead while they were demonstrating at the Banshkhali coal-fired power plant of S Alam Group in Chattogram, demanding their wages and allowances on Saturday, is reprehensible, unacceptable. Can shooting by any means be the only resort to foil a protest of agitating workers?

The workers raised demands that included due wages, break during iftar and sehri, and so on. Are these demands unreasonable? If not, why did five workers have to lay their lives for their rightful demands? This is not the first incident of bloodshed in the factory. In 2016, four locals were killed during a clash protesting against land acquisition for the power plant.

According to Prothom Alo reports, around 6,000 workers are currently employed at the power plant project. The workers asked for their March wages so that they could support their families during Ramadan. They also demanded for reducing work hours from nine hours to six hours and breaks during iftar and sehri. They demanded to be paid their wages by the fifth of every month.