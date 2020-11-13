We have to take action now

When the weather cools down in autumn, the sky becomes clear, and the nights are drenched in dew, the air is supposed to become clear. But the exact opposite happens in Dhaka. The level of air pollution in the city begins to increase around this time. As reported in Prothom Alo last Tuesday, the presence of pollutants in the air of the capital has already increased to a level that it is extremely harmful to health.

Air Visual, the world's leading air quality watchdog, has warned that air quality in Dhaka will remain unhealthy until Thursday unless effective measures are taken to curb air pollution. It has been advised that the elderly and children wear masks when they go out and to keep the windows closed to prevent polluted air from entering the house. Air quality in 11 major cities of the country is also monitored daily from the observatories of our Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change. The air quality in the capital was very unhealthy on Monday.