Where will low-income patients go for kidney treatment?

Research is hardly required to know the plight of healthcare in Bangladesh. The tragic condition of treatment facilities in government and private hospitals is revealed in various media reports and television coverage every day. The picture of suffering kidney patients who came for treatment to the nephrology department of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bogura on Saturday is alarming. New kidney patients there have to wait up to six months for dialysis. The pressure of patients is hard to manage although dialysis is continued in two shifts six days a week.

The dialysis unit of the Department of Nephrology was started on 17 August 2016 at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital. Initially there were only two instruments in the dialysis unit.