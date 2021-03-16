Who is responsible for protecting online shoppers’ interests

When the Consumer Rights Act was enacted in 2009, there was no such thing as e-commerce or online shopping. Online shopping has become quite popular in recent times. But as there is no policy to protect the interests of the e-buyers, the sellers or service providers continue to impose arbitrary conditions, which is why the buyers or service recipients are not getting redress in case of fraud or any misconduct.

According to Prothom Alo, as online business or e-commerce expands in the country, so do the allegations of consumer fraud. As many as 8,416 complaints have been received against e-commerce companies. According to the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), victims rarely go to the department to seek compensation. The main complaint against e-commerce companies is delay in delivering products. The e-commerce company Evaly has terms and conditions in 4,600 words on its website and Daraz's website has 6,600-word terms and conditions. Most of the buyers find it difficult to read the terms and condition written in English. In their terms, the products will be delivered subject to stock. Apart from this, the companies have also laid down conditions that the supply of goods may be delayed at any time due to cancellation of contract and unavoidable reasons. These conditions are completely against the interests of the buyer.