Why these workers are in jail?

First, did they investigate if there was a move to occupy the embassy? Second, how come the government let over thousand workers go to Vietnam without looking into the details? Why did BMET issue no-objection certificate? Third, why will not the recruiting agencies and the BMET officials who issued the NOCs be brought to book? Fourth, there are rumors that 10 brokerage companies are cheating the workers in connivance with the embassy staff. Did they carry out an investigation to this end?

When we know the answers, we may go bring the workers to book. But they did nothing to be handed a punishment.

These workers toil day and night and send remittances that are the foundations of our economy. But what do we do for them? Do we stand by them when they get cheated and lose everything they have?

There should be an independent inquiry about the whole issue. Everyone involved, from brokers to police officials to embassy staff to police and airport officials, should be handed exemplary punishment.